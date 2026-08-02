DV Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

DV Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 5,533.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC's holdings in Valaris were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Valaris by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,868 shares of the company's stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,181 shares of the company's stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,249,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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