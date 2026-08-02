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DV Trading LLC Purchases 10,111 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Amphenol logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • DV Trading dramatically increased its Amphenol stake by purchasing 10,111 shares in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 10,582 shares valued at approximately $1.34 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.01% of the stock.
  • Amphenol reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.35 versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus $8.26 billion expected; revenue increased 55% year over year. Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $1.40–$1.42.
  • Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus “Buy” rating and average price target of $191.67, while several firms raised their targets to as high as $215. The stock trades at roughly 40 times earnings, reflecting elevated expectations tied to AI infrastructure demand and successful acquisitions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

DV Trading LLC increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2,146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $452,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,118.7% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $160.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.Amphenol's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total value of $7,414,914.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,783,094.28. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot
  • Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions
  • Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes
  • Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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