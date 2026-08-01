DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,038 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of DXC Technology worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,029,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,068,000 after buying an additional 258,819 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,383,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,381,982 shares of the company's stock worth $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,599,000 after buying an additional 287,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,547,205 shares of the company's stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,062.80. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

Key Stories Impacting DXC Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:DXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 0.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.550-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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