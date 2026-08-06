Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,533 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calder Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Calder Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ opened at $717.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $555.60 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $714.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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