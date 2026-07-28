Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Purchases 4,806,348 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 676.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,806,348 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 27.2% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.11% of NU worth $79,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here