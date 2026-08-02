Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668,839 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,895 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.82% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $84,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,108,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 551,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,153,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 434,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $10,944,669.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 875,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,962,034.48. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dyne Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dyne Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dyne Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here