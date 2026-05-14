E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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