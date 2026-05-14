E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $1.34 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,881 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Pan American Silver's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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