E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $4.57 Million in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,821 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Barrick Mining accounts for about 1.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,984,800 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $130,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,577,359 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,112 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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