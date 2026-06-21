E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 35,890 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,562 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 0.9% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Rollins worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rollins Trading Down 0.1%

ROL opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.71.

View Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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