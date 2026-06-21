E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.09 and a 200 day moving average of $493.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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