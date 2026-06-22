E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $48.55 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,169 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 368,510 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,235 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Mastercard by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 735 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $490.73 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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