E20 Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

E20 Capital Ltd raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 926.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,776 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 483,589 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 6.8% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. E20 Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Corning worth $72,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corning by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after buying an additional 2,304,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $185,312,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $135.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, ahead of expectations. Corning Stock Crashes on Earnings, But the Sell-Off Looks Overdone

Corning reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted sustained demand for optical fiber, cables and connectors used in AI data centers, along with its Springboard strategy to expand sales and profitability. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber demand remains an important growth catalyst. GLW Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth Plan

Management highlighted sustained demand for optical fiber, cables and connectors used in AI data centers, along with its Springboard strategy to expand sales and profitability. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber demand remains an important growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strong free cash flow has attracted bullish options activity: unusually heavy short-put trading suggests some investors view the selloff as an attractive entry point and are willing to buy shares at lower prices. Corning Delivers Strong FCF Results, But Investors Play GLW Stock's Drop With an Unusual Short-Put Play

Strong free cash flow has attracted bullish options activity: unusually heavy short-put trading suggests some investors view the selloff as an attractive entry point and are willing to buy shares at lower prices. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup retained a Buy rating despite reducing its price target to $220, indicating analysts still see substantial long-term upside in Corning’s optical and AI infrastructure exposure.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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