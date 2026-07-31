E20 Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

E20 Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,829 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $30,386,000. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 2.9% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,397,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $90,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,378 shares of company stock valued at $27,732,022. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 8.7%

MTSI stock opened at $248.71 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average is $284.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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