E20 Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 133,158 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

E20 Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,189,000. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.2% of E20 Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,925,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major India expansion supports AI growth prospects. Marvell plans to invest $250 million over the next three years to expand its Bangalore technology, talent and infrastructure operations and double its India headcount. The initiative is intended to strengthen development of next-generation AI and data-center technologies, potentially increasing engineering capacity and supporting long-term revenue growth. Marvell Technology to invest $250 million in India, double headcount

Marvell plans to invest $250 million over the next three years to expand its Bangalore technology, talent and infrastructure operations and double its India headcount. The initiative is intended to strengthen development of next-generation AI and data-center technologies, potentially increasing engineering capacity and supporting long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is becoming more constructive. Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Marvell in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, reflecting increased interest in the chipmaker’s AI and data-infrastructure opportunity. Why Investors Are Getting More Bullish on Marvell Technology

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Marvell in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, reflecting increased interest in the chipmaker’s AI and data-infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term earnings expectations edged higher. Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 forecast to $5.12 from $5.09. Although the bank retained a “Hold” rating, the revisions indicate modestly improved profit expectations. Marvell Technology analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 forecast to $5.12 from $5.09. Although the bank retained a “Hold” rating, the revisions indicate modestly improved profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed. Marvell has returned 205.9% over five years. A discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may trade above intrinsic value, while comparisons using market multiples indicate it could still be attractively priced. This creates a higher hurdle for additional upside despite strong AI-related growth expectations. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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