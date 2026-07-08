Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $923.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.52 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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