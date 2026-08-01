Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,441 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.76% of Eagle Materials worth $44,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eagle Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $205.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $171.99 and a twelve month high of $245.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $650.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.35 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Eagle Materials's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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