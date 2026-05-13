Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,142,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,994 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 538 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $407.77 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $356.28 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average of $443.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $502.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $562.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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