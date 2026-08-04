Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Eastern Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eastern Bank's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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