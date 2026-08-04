Eastern Bank Sells 147,589 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,358 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 147,589 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $169,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 835,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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