Eastern Bank Sells 4,085 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,007 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $518.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.58 and a 200 day moving average of $432.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials has a strong history of exceeding earnings expectations, and analysts say current earnings-estimate trends and other indicators point to a potential beat in its upcoming quarterly report. This raises expectations for continued revenue and earnings momentum. Will Applied Materials Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Applied Materials has a strong history of exceeding earnings expectations, and analysts say current earnings-estimate trends and other indicators point to a potential beat in its upcoming quarterly report. This raises expectations for continued revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The stock outperformed the broader market in the latest trading session, suggesting investors continue to favor Applied Materials despite volatility across semiconductor stocks. Applied Materials Outperforms Broader Market

The stock outperformed the broader market in the latest trading session, suggesting investors continue to favor Applied Materials despite volatility across semiconductor stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Applied Materials was described as having strong fundamentals, but one analyst downgraded the shares ahead of earnings. The report signals that expectations may already be elevated and that the company will need to deliver strong results or guidance to support further gains. Applied Materials Strong Fundamentals, But I'm Downgrading Ahead of Earnings

Applied Materials was described as having strong fundamentals, but one analyst downgraded the shares ahead of earnings. The report signals that expectations may already be elevated and that the company will need to deliver strong results or guidance to support further gains. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks faced pressure from fears that increased competition from China could challenge U.S. chip-equipment companies. The concern could weigh on Applied Materials through pricing pressure, market-share risks or restrictions affecting China-related demand. Semiconductor Stocks Sink Over Fears of Increased Competition From China

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $570.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,236,570.46. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here