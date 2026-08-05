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Eastern Bank Sells 78,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Stanley Black & Decker logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eastern Bank cut its Stanley Black & Decker stake by 61.8% in the second quarter, selling 78,000 shares and retaining 48,182 shares valued at approximately $4.5 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 87.77% of SWK.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: four analysts rate the stock a Buy, six rate it Hold, and one rates it Sell. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $90.22.
  • Stanley Black & Decker reported quarterly EPS of $1.57, beating estimates of $1.21, while revenue came in at $3.96 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.84 per share, implying a 3.3% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stanley Black & Decker.

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,961,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,995 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 765,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $47,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.22.

View Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.3%

SWK opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 80.98%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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