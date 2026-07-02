eBay Inc. $EBAY is Lindsell Train Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,485 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 151,594 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.43% of eBay worth $175,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,313 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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