eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,190 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 132,846 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of eBay worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Citi Hikes eBay Price Target to $127: Better Execution Drives Q1 Beat

Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Rothschild & Co Redburn Adjusts Price Target on eBay

Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Ryan Cohen says eBay directors should not dismiss his proposal without engaging

eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up reports show Cohen continuing to push for a shareholder vote, but eBay’s board has not shown interest in reopening talks, so the takeover storyline remains more of a market-moving headline than a clear deal catalyst. eBay Soundly Rejects GameStop’s Acquisition Bid

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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