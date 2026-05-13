eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,826 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 30,085 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Up 2.1%

eBay stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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