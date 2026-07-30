Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT Position Trimmed by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,860,712 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.19% of Ecovyst worth $30,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ECVT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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