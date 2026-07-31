Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 158,993 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 655.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,268 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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