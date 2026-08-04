Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE KO opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $6,788,925.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,982.45. This represents a 68.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,202 shares of company stock worth $139,400,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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