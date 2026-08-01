Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,851 FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day moving average of $253.32.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,931 shares of company stock worth $26,788,940. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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