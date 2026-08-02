Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 12,816 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,700,000 after buying an additional 356,208 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,936,695 shares of the company's stock worth $143,044,000 after acquiring an additional 255,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 415,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $91.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Xcel Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.75 a year earlier and above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Results benefited from increased recovery of infrastructure investments and lower power costs. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.75 a year earlier and above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Results benefited from increased recovery of infrastructure investments and lower power costs. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined strong longer-term growth. Xcel maintained its ongoing EPS forecast of $4.04 to $4.16 for 2026 and projected average EPS growth of more than 9% through 2030, supported by utility infrastructure investment and regulatory recovery. Xcel outlines 9 percent average EPS growth through 2030

Xcel maintained its ongoing EPS forecast of $4.04 to $4.16 for 2026 and projected average EPS growth of more than 9% through 2030, supported by utility infrastructure investment and regulatory recovery. Positive Sentiment: Income investors continue to receive a meaningful yield. Xcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 3.0%, with payment scheduled for October 20 to eligible shareholders. Xcel Energy dividend announcement

Xcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 3.0%, with payment scheduled for October 20 to eligible shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary focused on Xcel’s utility outlook and valuation. Recent analyst coverage compared Xcel with WEC Energy Group, offering investors updated perspectives on regulated utility growth, capital spending and expected returns. Analysts offer insights on utilities companies

Recent analyst coverage compared Xcel with WEC Energy Group, offering investors updated perspectives on regulated utility growth, capital spending and expected returns. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Second-quarter revenue was $3.12 billion, below the $3.55 billion consensus and down 5.1% year over year. The earnings beat was therefore driven primarily by cost and recovery factors rather than stronger top-line growth. Xcel Q2 earnings beat estimates

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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