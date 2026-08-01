Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 31,431 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 839.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,745,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,977,556 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,548,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,275,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,202,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PACCAR

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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