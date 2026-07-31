Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 10.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $156,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,196,935.80. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $53,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,996,491.04. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,497 shares of company stock worth $965,085 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1%

PriceSmart stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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