Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 129,458 Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,987,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,336,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,983,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 29,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,916,650.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,184,143 shares in the company, valued at $142,733,745.05. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $349,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,223.94. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,612. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essent Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 53.64%.The firm had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Essent Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. NYSE: ESNT is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent's insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

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