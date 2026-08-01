Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 29,511 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Stryker expects 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS

Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.”

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction.

The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside.

Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on SYK appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

The main pressure on appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no purchases and substantial sales over the past six months. This may add to investor concerns about valuation and management confidence, although the trades do not necessarily reflect current operating performance.

Stryker Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of SYK opened at $326.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $334.92. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $375.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $387.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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