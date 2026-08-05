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Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Franklin Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its Franklin Electric stake by 82.2% in the first quarter, selling 42,382 shares and retaining 9,162 shares valued at $844,000. Institutional investors collectively own nearly 80% of FELE.
  • Franklin Electric reported quarterly EPS of $1.55, beating estimates of $1.44, while revenue rose 6% year over year to $622.88 million. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.50–$4.70.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, equivalent to a 1.0% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $114.50, compared with the stock’s reported $109.92 price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,382 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 58.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.8%

FELE opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $622.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.92 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,647 shares of company stock worth $1,486,326. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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