Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,804 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 353,282 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.21% of Fluence Energy worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.53.

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Fluence Energy Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 2.75. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $402,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,311.10. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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