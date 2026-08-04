Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 157.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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