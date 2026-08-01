Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,702 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,304 shares of the company's stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,437 shares of the company's stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.2%

SJM opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.67.

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J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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