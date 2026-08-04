Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,383 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $961,461.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,718,301.15. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 145,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 292.85%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its Roblox price target from $70 to $60 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst update

Citigroup lowered its Roblox price target from $70 to $60 but maintained a rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley also retained a Buy rating, despite cutting its target from $80 to $45. The revised target still indicates potential upside and may reassure investors who view the selloff as excessive. Benzinga analyst update

B. Riley also retained a rating, despite cutting its target from $80 to $45. The revised target still indicates potential upside and may reassure investors who view the selloff as excessive. Positive Sentiment: Roblox’s latest quarterly results exceeded analysts’ expectations on adjusted loss per share, although revenue fell short of consensus. Revenue still grew 8.3% year over year, offering some evidence of continued platform expansion.

Roblox’s latest quarterly results exceeded analysts’ expectations on adjusted loss per share, although revenue fell short of consensus. Revenue still grew 8.3% year over year, offering some evidence of continued platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is examining Roblox’s reliance on international revenue. Geographic diversification could support long-term growth, but exposure to foreign markets also creates currency and regional operating risks. Zacks international markets analysis

Coverage is examining Roblox’s reliance on international revenue. Geographic diversification could support long-term growth, but exposure to foreign markets also creates currency and regional operating risks. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its target from $60 to $47 and kept an Equal Weight rating. TD Cowen lowered its target to $40, while Wedbush shifted to Neutral . The reductions signal weaker near-term confidence even where analysts still see valuation support. Ticker Report analyst update

Barclays cut its target from $60 to $47 and kept an rating. TD Cowen lowered its target to $40, while Wedbush shifted to . The reductions signal weaker near-term confidence even where analysts still see valuation support. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in securities-fraud litigation covering purchases made during portions of 2024–2026. The notices do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang. PR Newswire securities lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in securities-fraud litigation covering purchases made during portions of 2024–2026. The notices do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Commentary argues that Roblox’s recommendation-algorithm changes favor long-term retention over viral, highly monetized experiences. Investors are concerned this could reduce engagement or monetization in the near term, contributing to the stock’s recent weakness. TheStreet algorithm analysis

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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