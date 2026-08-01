Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.94 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 406,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,417. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.4%

AGNC stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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