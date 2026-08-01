Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 806.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Moody's were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 58 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody's in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody's in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Moody's from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Moody's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $553.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $478.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.14. Moody's Corporation has a 12-month low of $402.28 and a 12-month high of $546.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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