Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.18 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,234 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $229.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $238.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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