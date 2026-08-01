Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 62,597 shares of the company's stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Curious about McKesson Q1 Performance?

Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter offered a mixed signal: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, but revenue fell short of consensus despite year-over-year growth. That result, combined with a valuation near 22 times earnings and the absence of a fresh company-specific catalyst, may be encouraging profit-taking after the stock’s strong advance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. William Blair initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $962.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

MCK stock opened at $857.61 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $790.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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