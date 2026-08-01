Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT - Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2,836.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 207,316 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,845,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Wall Street Zen cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 1,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $28,506.90. Following the transaction, the president owned 72,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,385.93. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $95,233. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone Mortgage Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loan growth and portfolio performance were described as encouraging, while management is targeting a reduction of more than 40% in office and pre-2023 loan exposure by year-end. BXMT also plans to expand into the approximately $200 billion homebuilder-finance market, which could improve portfolio diversification over time. Blackstone Mortgage Trust exposure reduction and homebuilder finance article

Loan growth and portfolio performance were described as encouraging, while management is targeting a reduction of more than 40% in office and pre-2023 loan exposure by year-end. BXMT also plans to expand into the approximately $200 billion homebuilder-finance market, which could improve portfolio diversification over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $18 from $19 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. The target cut appears to reflect a more cautious valuation rather than a negative fundamental view. Benzinga analyst rating report

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $18 from $19 but maintained an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. The target cut appears to reflect a more cautious valuation rather than a negative fundamental view. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating but reduced its price target sharply to $16 from $20. The new target still indicates potential upside, but the reduction signals less confidence in near-term appreciation. Finviz analyst rating report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its rating but reduced its price target sharply to $16 from $20. The new target still indicates potential upside, but the reduction signals less confidence in near-term appreciation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings were mixed. BXMT reported revenue of $158.1 million, slightly above the $157.3 million consensus, but EPS was reported at $0.31 versus expectations of $0.38. Another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed $0.48 per share, highlighting differences between reporting metrics; nevertheless, realized gains and losses weighed on the quarter’s headline results. Blackstone Mortgage Trust earnings impact article

Second-quarter earnings were mixed. BXMT reported revenue of $158.1 million, slightly above the $157.3 million consensus, but EPS was reported at $0.31 versus expectations of $0.38. Another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed $0.48 per share, highlighting differences between reporting metrics; nevertheless, realized gains and losses weighed on the quarter’s headline results. Negative Sentiment: The earnings shortfall prompted a broader reassessment of BXMT, with commentary characterizing the quarter as a reason for a downgrade despite strong loan growth and performance. Continued office-market exposure and realized losses remain key investor concerns. Blackstone Mortgage Trust downgrade analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE BXMT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's payout ratio is presently 2,088.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

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