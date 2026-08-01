Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Free Report) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,537 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 397,767 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Freshworks worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 578,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Freshworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,569 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Freshworks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,399 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company's stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $35,151.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 456,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,738.72. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,618 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $69,422.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,862.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,236 shares of company stock worth $270,331 in the last ninety days. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FRSH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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