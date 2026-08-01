Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,852 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CRUS opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 20.75%.The business had revenue of $448.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Cirrus Logic's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cirrus Logic to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 6,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $935,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,346.13. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Thomas sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,589,881.92. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,465 shares of company stock worth $3,743,219 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company's product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

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