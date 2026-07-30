Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,066 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,120 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 23,755 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DECK opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

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