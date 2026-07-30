Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.54 Million Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 30,933 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.29% of Avista worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avista alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 619.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Avista Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Avista's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Avista from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avista, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avista wasn't on the list.

While Avista currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here