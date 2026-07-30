Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.42% of Rogers worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,157,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rogers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,040 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 297,380 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,863,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Rogers by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Rogers Trading Down 1.9%

Rogers stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26. Rogers Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%.The business had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $216.8 million , exceeding the company’s outlook and slightly topping analyst expectations. Management cited improving customer demand and progress on commercial initiatives. Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to , exceeding the company’s outlook and slightly topping analyst expectations. Management cited improving customer demand and progress on commercial initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.10 to $1.30 , an outlook that suggests continued earnings improvement and helped offset some of the quarter’s weaker results. Adjusted EPS improved substantially from the prior year, while EBITDA margin expanded by 550 basis points. Rogers quarterly results and guidance

Management projected third-quarter 2026 EPS of , an outlook that suggests continued earnings improvement and helped offset some of the quarter’s weaker results. Adjusted EPS improved substantially from the prior year, while EBITDA margin expanded by 550 basis points. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 118 investors adding shares and 93 reducing holdings. This indicates continued interest in the stock but no clear broad-based buying signal.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 118 investors adding shares and 93 reducing holdings. This indicates continued interest in the stock but no clear broad-based buying signal. Negative Sentiment: Rogers reported quarterly EPS of $0.92 , below the consensus estimate of $0.99. Revenue was better than expected, but the earnings miss is likely the primary reason for the negative market reaction. Rogers Corp. Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Rogers reported quarterly EPS of , below the consensus estimate of $0.99. Revenue was better than expected, but the earnings miss is likely the primary reason for the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remained a concern: net margin was negative, operating profit declined in the quarter, and cash from operations was relatively modest. Supply-chain challenges also continued to pressure performance. A third-party report noted that insiders recorded sales rather than purchases over the past six months, although that data was not independently verified.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ROG

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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