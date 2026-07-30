Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 615.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,654 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,556,000 after buying an additional 208,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,136 shares of the company's stock worth $350,952,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,054,149 shares of the company's stock worth $344,080,000 after buying an additional 1,059,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company's stock worth $201,337,000 after acquiring an additional 634,900 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,381,775 shares of the company's stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.44 and a 12-month high of $134.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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